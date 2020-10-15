Franklin County needs Eddie Hastings

To the people of Franklin County,

How many of you were saddened and embarrassed by Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols accepting an award from a "right wing group CSPOA"?

If you have to call yourself right wing you are not the candidate that Franklin County needs right now.

We need all of our residents, students and visitors to feel safe and supported regardless of race, religion or gender. Isn't that why we formed the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA? Our elected officials need to be above reproach in this aspect.

Given what we have seen in the last year we have learned that right wing is another way to say hate.

I have known Eddie Hastings III for many years and saw his kind, compassionate way as he dealt with ALL people with this same respect. Franklin County needs him.

Respectfully,

Darlene Richard

Wilton