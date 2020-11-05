In recognition of those who served in uniform on the approaching Veterans Day event. Please see my favorite family photo, which depicts the level of dedication that my family has offered to our country over the years. This was taken at the occasion of the retirement of my sister, Stephanie, at Camp Keyes, Augusta. From left to right: My dad, Robert, now passed, a member of the “greatest generation”, a WW II vet of the China, Burma, India campaign, retired as a CWO-3 with 40 years of service, Active and Reserve, administered to Reserve units in Farmington, Liv. Falls, Bridgeton and Auburn ; Next, me, 26 years combined in US Army and US Coast Guard Reserves, retired as a LCDR; Next, my brother, Michael, a Coast Guard C-130 flight engineer, 4 years’ service; Next, my sister, Stephanie, retiring as a SFC after 30 years of service in Maine Army National Guard; lastly my brother’s boy, Robert, completed 4 years as a Sr. Airman in US Air Force as a AC-130 gunner. Together, we have a combined service of 104 years in defense of our country. My family salutes all veterans on this day, and those families who shared their loved one with the country that enjoys liberty and freedom.

Stephan Bunker

Farmington