In solidarity with RSU 9

Dr. Ward came to UMF and spoke to the Aspiring Educators group about the budget process and gave us all wisdom and guidance about how to approach our future careers. He is a true inspiration and role model to me and the many students in our club. Dr. Tom has the utmost integrity and all who know him, know that. When people are angry they look for people to blame. Dr. Ward has shown continued support and love for his hometown community, education, and success of students. We stand in solidarity with Dr. Tom Ward and RSU 9.

Stephen M. Riitano