In support of Jan Collins

It goes without saying that we live in very difficult times. One of the tragedies of our times is the devaluation of public service and public servants. Recently, at least at the national level, we are left to fend for ourselves. Fortunately, we have people who can rise to these occasions, and one such person is like Jan Collins, who is running to be our State Senator in District 17. Here is why I am supporting her.

Jan has been a teacher, she has worked in health care, and she is a small business owner here in western Maine. In her spare time, she has been a volunteer in jails and prisons and has been a strong advocate for criminal justice reform. Jan is a lifelong Mainer. Our community is her home and where she has raised her family.

With Covid 19 our state is confronting unprecedented problems that cut across every aspect of government. Jan’s commitment to public service, work ethic, knowledge and broad life experiences make her the perfect candidate for District 17. That’s why she has my vote.

Steve Bien

Jay