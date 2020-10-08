In support of Tiffany Mauiri

Voters in Carthage, Jay, Wilton, Temple, Washington, and Perkins Township have a clear choice when they elect a Franklin County Commissioner this fall. I urge them to vote for Tiffany Mauiri, who has a notable history of public service in Wilton.

I have been distraught by the chaotic spending decisions we have seen from the current slate of commissioners, which have sometimes created panic amongst our citizens who rely on transportation services and caused distress at the organizations that provide those services. I called my commissioner to better understand one such decision, and the explanation I got was a mix of misinformation and appallingly outdated ideas about how society should treat people with disabilities. The sudden reversal of allocated funding puts jobs at risk, leaves disabled people sitting home, and threatens matching federal funding that helps to strengthen our rural economy.

I want to make sure that elected officials in Franklin County affirm the right of people with disabilities to fully participate in society. I want to know that those officials are doing their homework, that they understand how their decisions will impact the people and the economy of Franklin County. Tiffany is going to do that, and this county will benefit from her attention to all of those details. I urge you to join me in voting for Tiffany Mauiri.

Rep. Tina Riley

Serving Jay, Livermore Falls, and part of Livermore