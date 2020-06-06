In time of crisis, an opportunity to support local food production

We live in just about the best place on the planet. The world may look a lot different today than it did this time a year ago, but as summer comes our way and things start to get really busy on our farm, I know I am reminded just how grateful I am to call our corner of the state home.

A few weeks ago, Gov. Mills announced a major expansion of our state’s coronavirus testing capabilities. The Administration has partnered with Maine-based IDEXX Laboratories to more than triple the State’s testing capacity. This public-private collaboration is welcome news for all of us and is crucial to reopening our economy safely. It has already allowed us to make adjustments to the reopening plan and to get more energy into our economy.

That’s good news as we move into Phase 2 of the Governor’s reopening plan. But I know there’s still a lot of uncertainty and anxiety, both around how to rebuild Maine’s economy and how to keep our community safe and healthy. Even as we recognize the importance of good public health policy, we’re also worried about how this is impacting our household budgets and the small businesses we rely on.

I have been thinking about this a lot lately. When I talk with friends and constituents, I hear the Maine spirit of independence come to the surface. We want to take care of ourselves, and we watch out for each other. We value our self-reliance. We also take care of our neighbors.

Those traits are on full display as more and more of us focus on producing our own food and increase our efforts to buy local. In rural Maine, many of us already grow some vegetables or keep a few laying hens. More and more, it seems that folks see this crisis as an opportunity to build on those efforts, and a lot of other people who have never thought too much about where their food comes from are starting to take notice.

In speaking with many farmers, grain suppliers and meat processors, I hear that they are swamped with requests for their products and services. Local folks are planting gardens, raising chickens for meat and eggs, as well as pigs, sheep and goats, and buying local beef at an unprecedented scale.

If there is any good to come of this, I hope it's that we all realize how important it is to control our food stream and regain our agricultural independence on every scale. A family garden can produce food year-round. Community gardens on vacant lots produce food, pride and independence. And when we spend our food budget on fresh, healthy local meat, dairy and produce, those dollars stay in our community. Producing and consuming food right in our own community is good for us as individual households and good for our neighbors, too.

Our Maine restaurant and craft brewery industry has proven how good we are! Just as those sectors have taken off, I am hopeful our local food system is destined to be the most robust in the country. The more we produce and buy what is produced here in Maine, the better off we will be. Let’s break the cycle of dependency on food from away and take care of ourselves and families.

Rep. Scott Landry, D-Farmington, is serving his first term in the Maine House. He is a member of the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee.