Informal Logical Fallacy: Argument from Ignorance

I would like to respectfully, but firmly, disagree with the letters released by Irv Faunce and Scott Erb. Not only do I take issue with their reasoning, but their lack of consideration concerns me as both a student and as the son of a teacher.

While my thoughts on Tina Meserve and the actions of the board have previously been expressed through an interview with the Sun Journal and a statement at public comment, I would like to clarify them here. Tina Merserve’s leadership was actively harmful, secretive, and dangerous for both the staff and students of RSU 9. In regards to the comments by Mr. Faunce and Mr. Erb, both stake their positions from an argument of ignorance. Or more simply put, “I didn’t see it so therefore it didn’t happen.” This argument is obviously faulty and most regularly seen within Mr. Faunce’s letter, in which he states multiple times that Tina’s critics provided ‘no evidence’ for her misconduct- a statement which I find insultingly false. Not only did her critics reveal a plethora of evidence. Such evidence included but was not limited to personal anecdotes from affected staff and students such as myself, logic-driven explanations on how policies instituted by Tina and the board around Covid ignored science, logic-driven explanations on how policies situated by Tina and the board were actively harmful, examples of how policies instituted by Tina and the board actively limited the flow of information and communication, and examples of how policies instituted by Tina and the board acted to hinder any form of criticism. In fact, much of what they wished to discuss was difficult to express, as their ability to air their grievances was hindered at every turn. If Mr. Faunce is so worried about a lack of evidence, he surely did not look hard enough.

Additionally, Mr. Faunce’s letter does not give any evidence of his own to justify his position, solely arguing by anecdote. The assumption here being that, as previously stated, “I didn’t see any issue with her, therefore there was no issue with her.” Some of the said arguments are structured as vague assumptive statements, such as “...she led a very diligent collaborative effort over the summer to prepare for the opening of school.” Not only does he not back this up at all, but it is also inherently contradictory to fact, as Tina never attended the multitude of committees established with faculty and staff to aid the transition over the summer. My mother had been a part of many of said committees, and in every meeting, she attended she had not seen Tina once.

A very similar approach to Mr. Faunce’s is taken by Mr. Erb, where he states an argument by Tina’s critics, then explains an anecdote which contradicts said argument. Both, I assume, are arguing from a sense of emotion, as neither letter takes time to show genuine rebuttals to why Tina’s critics were upset. In fact, both actively avoid approaching said critics’ points. Mr. Erb’s letter, in particular, goes so far as to dismiss the anger towards Tina as ‘group-think’, further stating “I also wonder if gender wasn't an issue here…” and that “...at times needing to make tough decisions”. Both of the above statements dismiss the effects of Tina’s actions through assumed intentions.

Mr. Erb’s dismissals of criticisms of Tina as “...a kind of groupthink…”, and that“...when there is a pandemic, stress, and unease, it's easier for people to blame one person.” ignore the fact that distaste in Tina’s actions existed long before the pandemic started. Which hit its peak this fall, seen by the 91% vote of no confidence for Tina among the MHBS staff. The anger only grew sharply after the quarantine started, as people became increasingly enraged by Tina’s constant insistence to put the budget and control over safety. While parents, staff, and students alike kept saying the school needed to go remote, she held steadfastly that it was to remain open and tried her hardest to keep it that way. While deliberations continued over how to handle remote schooling, she continually brought up lowering pay, holding teachers accountable, finding some way to make sure teachers weren’t ‘slacking off’. All of which consistently lowered teacher confidence in her. I was formerly a student representative, and while this problem was certainly not exclusive to Tina, she exemplified it the most. In fact, this is why I resigned from my position in April of last year, as I had grown increasingly dissatisfied with how much Tina and the board prioritized efficiency, policy, and finance over services and safety. Do not take this to mean, however, I believe every board member thought this way- that is certainly not the case.

Following the winter after she became Superintendent, I could not find a single student who liked Tina in any manner. While I assumed this distaste would lessen, it only continued to grow, largely due to a controlled lack of communication between her and her inner circle. Students, staff, and parents were rarely informed of policy changes when they happened- particularly after the start of the pandemic. When we began to enter quarantine and a remote education plan was established, anxiety was rampant and intense. No one knew how things would be graded, if things would be graded, or if that final quarter would even count at all. Outside of a single easy-to-miss email from a different administrator, no communication was given on the plan for that final quarter. Thus, rumors spread amongst the students as people tried to figure out what was happening. Some teachers graded assignments, while others did not. Some students did their assignments, whereas others did not. Students were overwhelmed and stressed, confused over whether or not they even needed to do their homework, all as the world around them had begun to flip upside down into quarantine. In reality, that quarter essentially held no meaning. Grades were not supposed to be counted and the semester grade would be a pass/fail based on quarter three. Students, parents, and staff were all unclear on this and there was no communication from Tina.

A similar occurrence happened earlier this year when remote attendance requirements shifted from engagement to Zoom attendance. Attendance requirements had been changed to active Zoom attendance with the justification from Tina that ‘they had to know where the remote students were’, despite the Governor's orders stating that engagement with the material and the teacher was a sufficient basis for attendance. No attempt to notify students about this change was made, with many students and teachers still confused about whether or not they are required to attend Zooms. If staff wanted to air grievances with said situations, they had few options. They were barred from doing evaluations of the superintendent, were limited in what they were allowed to say at public comment, and were ignored constantly. Since the start of this year the central office door has almost always been locked (expecting staff to slip paper under the door if they have requests or documents) and Tina has almost always worked from home, despite expecting teachers to show up physically to the school. This of course limits the opportunity to directly collaborate with Tina or those around her. Additionally, many board members were unaware of key changes and shifts within school and policy, one notable example being that of the loss of the ASL program for the year, of which some board members were entirely unaware.

I’m not surprised that Mr. Erb and Mr. Faunce were unaware of criticisms of Tina, as the staff was only allowed to discuss grievances through private lanes of communication, which few board members responded to, or in circumlocutory manners in public comment. In particular, both my mother, the Spanish teacher for MBHS and I sent letters of criticism to the entire board about their decisions on Covid regulations. My mother’s email received replies from three out of the 16 board members, whereas I received replies from two. Neither Mr. Erb nor Mr. Faunce responded to either of our emails.

In regards to Mr. Erb and Mr. Faunce’s continuous reassurance of Tina's compassion, I’d have to disagree. As I have mentioned previously, my mother is a teacher. Last year she became the Spanish teacher at MBHS, not having a classroom at the time and instead of having to travel between two partially shared rooms. Prior to the return to school, a questionnaire was sent out to teachers, asking whether or not they believed they would need accommodations and that if so, they would be contacted. My mother is autistic and was worried about how she would function in this new environment, particularly as she still did not have a classroom. So she signed off that she would need accommodations and waited. By the time the decision to open school was made, she had received no contact about further accessing ADA accommodations. She pursued every avenue trying to obtain the two things she needed: fragrance-free hand sanitizer and a permanent classroom. Every time she was shut down. In particular, I remember her always coming home frustrated and annoyed from her interactions with Tina, as the former-superintendent dismissed her concerns out of hand with a condescending, infantilizing tone. She was forced by my grandparents to take one week off in hopes she’d soon have a classroom, something she at first was insanely opposed to. It took weeks for my mom to receive an adequate classroom, and she didn’t receive the hand-sanitizer until October. Instead, her coworkers bought that for her over the weekend. One of the worst parts of this experience, of what she told me, was how Tina consistently seemed to distrust her and other teachers, and how adversarial the accommodations process was. The amount of distress and despair I saw my mother express within that first month devastated and frightened me. Here she was, trying to do her job, trying to get the help she needed, and getting dismissed at every turn like some annoying puppy. I’ve never seen her as distraught as she was then, even when she divorced my father, and I hope I never have to see it again.

Tina seemed to think teachers were trying to get out of work, trying to get special attention, while never thinking that the teachers might want to work. Many colleagues of my mother faced very similar and equally distressing situations and received the same flippant and dismissive responses. However, I won't mention the specifics of said situations, as I am not obligated to. I will say, however, that these overwhelmingly stressful situations the teachers had to face directly harmed the education of the students. Many teachers had to take a leave of absence, use up sick days, or continue their instruction anxious and irritable. All of which, at no fault to the teacher, negatively affects the students’ education. If the board members would like confirmation, they could always invite staff to share their stories with them.

I mention all this to emphasize how Mr. Irv and Mr. Faunce’s stances are argued from ignorance, actively dismissive of opposition, and factually wrong. They appeal to emotion, attempting to paint Tina as a caring, compassionate, misunderstood guiding hand, who listened to every complaint, tried her hardest, and never stepped over the line. Despite dozens of parents, students, and staff explicitly stating that her actions were actively damaging the students, staff, and the community. To paint her as an unfortunate scapegoat is a grotesque mischaracterization of events. While she was scored highly on a board performance rating, staff, students, and parents were given little to no opportunity to evaluate Tina on her performance, with teachers’ ability to do so being stripped not too long ago. I do not know whether or not Mr. Irv and Mr. Faunce were willfully ignorant of the goings-ons within their district, particularly at the high school, or whether they truly had by coincidence never heard nor seen any pre-covid critique about her or any negative conduct of her own.

I do not wish any ill will towards Mr. Erb or Mr. Faunce, I solely wish to bring light to the reality behind this situation, at least in terms of its effects on staff and students. I hope that Mr. Irv and Mr. Faunce see this and reflect on the effects the past few years have had on the student body, and reflect on how their statements, not as board members, will aid in the trust-building that will need to happen to rebuild the Mt. Blue community. Hopefully, this letter finds those who read it safe and well.

Sincerely,

Alejandro Snell

Class of 2021, MBHS

West Freeman