Letter of the Editor: Vote for Jan Collins

I am writing to ask you to join me and vote for Jan Collins who is running for State Senate in District #17.

Jan has impressed me with her knowledge, kindness, persistence and willingness to think hard and work hard. As owner of Wilton Blueberry farm she is both a farmer and a small business owner. She is a retired chemistry and special education teacher. She is active in the community. You might have seen her serving food at Fayette’s Keep Me Warm Suppers and bidding on items at Friends of Starling Hall fundraisers.

Issues that are important to us in Fayette are precisely the ones Jan will work on in the Maine Senate if you help elect her. Issues such as broadband access, health care, education, stewardship of the environment, and good jobs will permit Fayette to continue to be a vital community and wonderful place to raise families.

We need Jan. She will work with all others in the Senate regardless of party to keep what is best about western and central Maine and make improvements where needed. With her eye on creating good jobs, maintaining a robust environment, improving health and the economy, our part of the state can be an economically vibrant place to live.

Maggie Chadwick

Fayette