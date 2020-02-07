Letter to the County Commissioners from Rep. Landry

Dear Commissioners Barker, Brann and Webster:

I was deeply concerned to hear the news that Western Maine Transportation Services will be forced to significantly reduce, or even eliminate, its service in Franklin County due to your decision to withhold approved county-level funding, which also results in the loss of federal matching dollars.

Residents across our county rely on WMTS to get to work, school and job training programs, see a doctor, shop for essential items and more. In addition to the individuals who use these services, the discontinuation of these services will also harm local businesses and providers. It is my understanding that your decision to withhold funding also extends to Western Maine Community Action, which itself provides critical services to our neighbors in need.

These choices compromise the safety and security of hundreds of the people we serve. Furthermore, these funds were properly appropriated through the county budget-writing process and should be used for their intended purposes.

Each of you has expressed your desire to prioritize those residents of Franklin County who need our support and supporting these crucial service agencies is the way to accomplish that goal. I urge you to release the approved funding to both WMTS and Western Maine Community Action.

H. Scott Landry, Jr.

State Representative