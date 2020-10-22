Letter to the Editor: ​”Handmaid,” Unfillibustered, through yet another Republican Sham Hearing

Hypocrisy aside, this week's git'er done at all costs as well as all Senate and civil precedent and flagrant remarks to that end, - beforehand-, by the occupier of our nation's White House, and mind, a lifetime appointment (thankfully not his), was essentially ramrodded through a Senate, - that Susan Collins included- refused to assert a constitutional duty and ask ACB a single question about her lifetime, - culminating in adulthood election, - within the coven of "People of Praise" - to the status of what their website prior to the 2017 Netflix release of "A Handmaid's Tale," alluded to women within their coven as a "handmaids," wherein she cut her teeth, no longer extant? Why? Instead Democratic Senators were accused of bigotry for questions regarding her "Catholic" faith, to which this cult, disingenuously purports to be enjoined to at the hip.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/amy-coney-barrett-p eople-of-praise/2020/10/06/5f497d8c-0781-11eb-859b-f9c27abe638d_st ory.html​.

Real Catholics would not be dissuaded from, confiding in, and giving confession to, real priests!, trumped by their indoctrination within a cult of patriarchy and then sit on a lifetime Supreme Court office exercising her husband's bidding. The Founders vehemently and specifically separated Church from State let alone State from coven.

Jon St.Laurent

No. Bridgton, Me