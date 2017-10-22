Letter to the Editor

On a trip to the Farmers Union this beautiful afternoon, I noticed friends and foes of the proposed school budget have put up their signs again. I saw quite a few professionally printed signs urging a “no” vote that include an unfortunate attack on Superintendent Tom Ward. It appears that some of the budget opponents have officially adopted the politics of personal and professional destruction. This is a vote on a school budget - not a referendum on Tom Ward’s employment. A superintendent of schools is employed by the school committee. If someone in the community wants Tom fired, that person should make their case and run for the school board.

These signs express a particularly unfortunate and misguided point of view. The superintendent makes budget recommendations to the school committee for their review. The school directors have the final say. It makes no sense for the superintendent to recommend a budget figure that has little chance of Board approval. Was Tom supposed to recommend $900,000 in budget cuts? Blaming Tom for the school budget and urging his removal because he doesn’t satisfy you is a poor way to win “no’ votes.

Who put those signs up? Do they know anything about Tom Ward? I wonder if this “no” signage is the result of an information deficit or desperation? Tom has been a member of this community off and on for nearly 50 years. He graduated from MBHS in 1972. He taught secondary school, was an outstanding wrestling coach, and worked his way up through administrative positions in Dixfield, at MBHS and Marshwood HS, and became superintendent in the Rumford/Mexico RSU before coming back to his home area. He has been a well respected educator throughout his career.

RSU 9 is very fortunate to have Tom as its superintendent. He’s one of the good guys in administration who puts the children first. I know this because I worked along side him in the late 1980’s as assistant principal at MBHS. Although we didn’t agree on everything, he was always scrupulously courteous to everyone. He’s a kind, thoughtful man who gives endlessly of his time. He's fair and straightforward, always caring and committed to working with students, support staff, teachers, board members, parents and community members for the best education possible. If Tom cut his finger, he’d bleed blue and gold! Do we want a superintendent to do less?

Tom is completely dedicated to the RSU 9 community. That’s a quality worth more than money in this era of resume building suits looking for the highest salary by ducking in and out of a revolving administrative door. One need only look toward the neighboring Mt. Abram School District to see how bad things get when superintendents come and go without that real stake in the community. Fortunately the RSU 58 board had the good sense to emulate RSU 9’s hiring of Tom by employing Sue Pratt (a former SAD 9 assistant superintendent and math teacher at the Strong Elementary School) and things are going really well now.

Regardless of how voters feel about the school budget, keeping Tom Ward should be a priority. If a majority of the RSU 9 Board of Directors wants a lower budget, Tom will deliver it. He’s a good soldier who doesn’t deserve the abuse and sarcastic salary remarks. To whomever is responsible I say "do the right thing and take down those signs" with the silly rhyme of “no” and “go”. Put up something with a little dignity that might actually convince some undecided voter to vote your way.

Robert Webster, Strong