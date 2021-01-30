Letter to the Editor

Recently, the Maine Ethics Commission unanimously rejected CMP’s request to start an investigation of me, a longtime grassroots volunteer and NECEC corridor opponent. CMP filed a complaint seeking an investigation on the grounds that because I have spent a lot of time working on the referendum to stop the corridor, that I must be getting paid. CMP apparently couldn’t understand the level of commitment that I and countless other volunteers have to oppose this harmful and unpopular project. The Maine Ethics Commission rightfully moved to not investigate on grounds of insufficient evidence.

It's a sad day when CMP, a foreign-owned company, uses their corporate lawyers to launch bogus complaints against our volunteer effort to silence those who dare to speak out against them. It's clear that CMP, and the soulless suits who represent them, can't fathom the passion and drive shared by hundreds of volunteers who care so deeply about preserving Maine's environment, economy and brand that they're willing to stand out in the cold for a second winter in a row to collect enough signatures to again qualify a referendum for the ballot.

To set the record straight once and for all, I am a volunteer, and I haven't been paid for my efforts to stop this unpopular project. I am proud to represent a group that is dedicated to giving the Mainers a voice on this destructive project. More than 100,000 Mainers want to vote on this project, and this time we won't be stopped by CMP or their high-powered lawyers. Vote YES to reject the CMP corridor!

Sandra Howard

Director, Say NO to NECEC

Caratunk, ME & Westmoreland, NH