Welcome our newest sponsor at the West Farmington Ball Field. A big shout out to Sam Monahan from Signworks for this fabulous new sign. We would also like to send a big thank you to Brooks Lawn & Tree Care for their support and assistance this year with taking care of the ball field for our kids and last but not least I would like to thank James Smith (Smitty) for his huge heart with this sport.

Anissa Allumbaugh

Farmington