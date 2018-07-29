Letter to the Editor: A big thank you

A BIG thank you to the Shoulder to Shoulder group from Fayette Baptist Church that helped out last week putting stain on the dugouts at French Falls and the snowmobile shed at the Jay Recreation Area. Also for all the work they did spreading chips at the Rec Area to improve the walking trails. Love all the smiles in these pictures from a great group of community members making a difference in our towns. Thank you!

Shiloh LaFreniere, Town Manager

