Letter to the Editor: A clean energy corridor to keep enchantment lasting

The comments of Ed Buzzell published in these pages last week might have misled readers on the real impacts of the Clean Energy Corridor project. Protecting Maine’s wildlife has always been a central concern of this project and, more recently, Maine’s Department of Environmental Protection added significant measures to mitigate the project’s impact even further.

The DEP's measures include limiting the width of the corridor from the Canadian border down to The Forks to a maximum of 54 feet, which will minimize visual and habitat impacts. Some opponents have said that the project will be as wide as the New Jersey Turnpike; it will be more like the total length of four compact cars.

Also, trees at least 35 feet tall will be maintained for a section of approximately 14 miles in order to protect wildlife and plant species. Moreover, it has prohibited herbicide in sensitive areas and requested the permanent conservation of 40,000 acres of woods in western Maine.

When Maine DEP issued the environmental permit for the project, Phelps Turner, senior attorney at the Maine’s Conservation Law Foundation said: “Building new ways to deliver low‐carbon energy to our region is a critical piece of tackling the climate crisis.” By reducing significantly greenhouse gas emissions in New England, this Corridor is part of the solution to ensure that the Enchanted Forest remains enchanted a long time.



Serge Abergel

Director ‐ Media and External Relations

Hydro‐Québec