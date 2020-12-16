Letter to the Editor: A COVID-19 update for our community

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Franklin County and elsewhere in Maine. On Dec. 11 Franklin County had a spike of 35 cases, the highest daily count thus far as we experience widespread community transmission. We have treated 15 positive COVID patients in our hospital. Thirty of our employees have tested positive and 26 have recovered.

Our employees are on the front lines of this fight against COVID-19. And, we have in place a multilayered approach to optimize their safety that includes daily screening, universal masking, eye protection, and visitor restrictions, among others. And starting next week pending FDA Emergency Use Authorization our staff will receive the first round of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

With the arrival of this vaccine we enter a new hopeful phase of the pandemic.

Since late summer, a MaineHealth system-wide coordinating committee has been monitoring the development of COVID-19 vaccines as well as communicating with and supporting our hospital committee, a collaborative of pharmacy, clinical, administrative, and employee health team members, who are working to assure that vaccine is administered on a voluntary basis to our staff.

Vaccines are not expected to become widely available to the public until spring or early summer, yet our MaineHealth colleagues are already working on plans for vaccine distribution among our patients. State and federal guidance for which patients should be prioritized for vaccine is still evolving. We will keep you informed of our local plans for the public.

Even after vaccination programs are well underway, you can expect to continue wearing masks and social distancing through 2021 and possibly longer—a time frame that depends on large portions of the population being vaccinated and the virus showing signs that it’s under control.

Masks still remain one of our most effective tools in combating the spread of COVID-19. For those of you who have entered our hospital or outpatient areas recently you may have been given a surgical mask to replace the one that you were wearing. When worn properly, a surgical mask helps reduce exposure of saliva and respiratory secretions to others and also helps reduce inhalation of these droplets by the wearer. We provide these masks to ensure a clinically proven means of protection for our patients.

It is also important during this time that you keep you and your family as healthy as possible. This means if you have any medical concern, don’t delay care. Our hospital and Franklin Health medical practices are open for all services, and we have extensive protocols in place to keep you safe, frequent cleaning, and designated areas for testing and treating those who may have been infected with COVID-19.

Once again as the holidays approach, I continue to urge caution about holding gatherings outside your household circle. It is more important than ever to not travel unless absolutely necessary, stay at least six feet apart from others, wear a face covering, and wash hands frequently.

Thank you all for your support, now and always. We know that we can get through this together.

Respectfully,

Trampas Hutches

President

Franklin Community Health Network