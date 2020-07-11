Letter to the Editor: A critical commodity

New Englanders share a most critical commodity; electricity, but some New Englanders lack an understanding of the value of the various forms of generation. As expected, generation that can match electrical needs by delivering 24/7/365 or responding to spikes in the need are powerfully more valuable than unsteady generation.

Why the promotion of wind and solar? Both are unsteady resources.

Why the rejection of natural gas and oil? Both are economical and reliable resources.

Why the rejection of Canadian hydro? Which can deliver 24/7/365 ?

All electrical generation that is produced or delivered to New England, serves all of New England. It has to be that way by the physical nature of the operation of a shared electrical grid.

Rejecting valuable generation resources hurts all New England, divides New England, and satisfies only the selfish causes.

Clayton McKay

Dixfield Maine