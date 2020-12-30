Letter to the Editor: A disconnect
It appears that those who care about NUMBERS have taken over the evaluation of medical personnel. But it is individuals who care about PEOPLE who enter the medical profession.
There is a disconnect.
Numbers are not more efficient in improving medical care. They are just quicker to put in a file, than words which demand thought.
To give patients a way to give input, give them two questions, not two dozen questions. 1. Ask them what they most appreciated from their recent visit to a particular practitioner.
2. Ask them if there is anything they would like to change about the visit.
Then it would be necessary to hire a highly qualified and compassionate individual to review the responses.
But corporations like only to read and register numbers. Thinking, feeling, waste time.
How sad.
A. Morrill
Farmington Falls