Letter to the Editor: A great night in Jay

A great Saturday night in the Town of Jay! Thank you to many for making this happen: Cold Blue Steel for an awesome concert - Tom Goding for sponsoring the concert & cooking the BBQ - Otis Federal Credit Union for sponsoring the BBQ - the Jay Rec Committee and other volunteers who worked together to have this for our community - AND to all of you that came and supported the Music in the Park series and the BBQ. Thank you all! We served over 120 BBQ meals and had nearly 300 people attend the concert.

Shiloh LaFreniere, Town Manager

Jay