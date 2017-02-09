Letter to the Editor: A lesson from history

What would you think of the leader of a nation who constantly preyed on people's fears, warning them repeatedly of evils in their midst that only he can control, he can prevent?

Who identified a religious minority as the enemy, suggesting they must be rigorously controlled and dealt with, by him, lest they bring disaster to the nation?

Who belittled the press and broadcast media, denigrating their skills and accuracy, accusing them of outright dishonesty and calling them untrustworthy, unfair and biased?

Who expressed his disapproval of judges and the courts when they interfered or disagreed with his goals, complaining of their unfairness, criticizing their competence and claiming they did not serve the best interests of the nation?

Who insisted, over and over, that he – and he alone – had a directive from the people to do whatever was necessary to protect their interests, their well being and their safety?

Bring anyone to mind?

Dick Matthews

Phillips