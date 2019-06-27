Letter to the Editor: A letter to Gov. Mills

I am writing to you from the DC metro area. You might wonder why someone from outside your fair state is contacting you; I have been traveling to Maine for decades. It's a destination for my family and I to escape the city. It is also the beloved home of one of my siblings and his family, and their many friends and neighbors. It is a sacred place. I know that I am not alone in expressing these sentiments. The natural beauty there draws close to 40 million people a year. Outside your extraction industries, yours is a tourist/service based revenue state. Considering the current population of Maine, that is a lot of added outside revenue to risk over bad energy policy and brings me to the reason I felt compelled to contact you. It strikes me as odd, and rather sad, that I should find myself having to state the obvious to you, when you were raised there.

I have to wonder how all those folks who visit Maine and spend an awful lot of money to do so, would react if they had any inkling that your administration is planning to allow a foreign owned company to run a huge and unnecessary corridor through the middle of western Maine, especially after you ran a campaign constantly touting the beauty of the state and its wildlife and waterways, and the obvious earning potential of recreational opportunities there. I am completely baffled, as I am sure many of your voters are, as to why you would encourage the destruction of one of the last, large swaths of contiguous forest on the eastern seaboard, when you repeatedly said as the "leader" of Maine, you would tackle climate change issues and protect your state's resources. It is completely contrary to what you promised your voters and it defies all the reasons why 40 million folks just like me opt to spend our recreational dollars in Maine. Other state's governors and their residents have very recently suffered the economic impacts of the folly of ill thought out and poorly implemented plans. You might ponder that as you cavalierly dismiss the voices of towns across that region and enter in to an agreement that will scar and subsequently cripple the very things that bring people in to your state.

I must say I am shocked and appalled to see you in action. I followed your campaign. It was historic. It may end up being historic for reasons other than the ones you would like. In your own words you unequivocally stated that you've made it your mission to stand up to those that would exploit the people of Maine. Is that not what you are doing right now; exploiting the people of rural Maine? It appears you are taking a page right out of Mr. LePage's playbook. He's known nationally, and not for any good reasons. Is that how you intend your legacy to resonate in history as the first female governor of Maine? Based on your campaign and your family history, one would think your goal would be to protect that region at all costs. Your most recent actions on that corridor speak far more loudly than the apparently hollow words that got you in to office.

Your veto on that project speaks volumes about whose side you are on when it comes to Maine's natural resources, and it isn't that of the environment nor those rural communities and small businesses, largely recreational, who have clearly responded to that corridor with a resounding no. I would think that as a woman in your position, you might grasp the unique opportunity presenting itself to you right now. The country is horribly divided. There is a massive chasm between the haves and the have nots, yet you fail to see what is right under your nose: people from both sides of the aisle, from varied backgrounds, educational levels and socioeconomic statuses, from a multitude of industries, they are all coming together in a meaningful way to resist the exploitation of your state. You were tasked with that very thing when those folks voted you in. You could take this issue and make it a framework for the nation on how to bring people together and move in a progressive and meaningful way on big energy and reining in corporate entities. Wouldn't that be a far more impressive legacy to leave for the future of Maine? Instead, you are ignoring the voice of the people and I have to wonder why. Within months of your inauguration, it would seem you ran for office to benefit yourself and family somehow, not the folks who got you there.

How sadly ironic your logo consists of trees when you are about to green light a company from out of the US, to provide energy to folks outside your own state, and in the process, cut down a significant amount of forested acreage. Is that corridor going to run right through your property up there? Will it be visible from that pretty lake you and your family enjoy? Somehow I doubt it, yet you seem to be cavalierly unconcerned about other families and the impact that construction and those lines will have on their properties and livelihoods. You have children of your own, and grandchildren. What are you leaving for other people's grandchildren? The Kennebec is the backyard of thousands of Maine residents. Don't they deserve the same level of consideration that you are obviously granting your own family?

I implore you to rethink your position on that corridor. It is simply an unnecessary endeavor and we all know there are other options that won't further degrade our environment. Based on the economic forecasts I read, it isn't even worth what you WILL lose in recreation based experiences, never mind the science behind the reason those woods should not be subject to further pillage in terms of protecting those watersheds and wildlife. The people of Maine and their families deserve more from the person they voted in to represent their interests. You should consider that, and the future of Maine's children. There are people other than Mainers watching you Mrs. Mills. Be the change we want to see in the nation. You have an enormous opportunity here to set the bar, not lower it. I hope that you will choose to do so.

Liz Stevens

Silver Spring, Md.