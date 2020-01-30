Letter to the Editor: A new look at the NECEC

A new look at the NECEC Project

First, I want to thank the Army Corps of Engineers for looking at the NECEC project with new eyes from away. It is a tremendously important matter to the New England Region and State of Maine. Fresh insight from a more distant perspective is appreciated, and needed. As a brief introduction, I am a consulting Forester in the project area and the Coordinator of the Old Canada Road Scenic Byway. This Byway, of National significance is directly impacted by the new portion of the electric transmission line proposed by the applicant.

A finding of the substance of this project should have been done before any application was made to the Maine Public Utilities Commission, Department of Environmental Protection and Maine Land Use Planning Commission. That finding would include the source of the generated power, beneficiaries of the project, impact of the project on current and future local generators, details of the Stipulation package, which made the project agreeable to our present Governor, and most importantly applicant identity.

Source of power: Hydro Quebec (HQ)

Please refer to claims by the applicant regarding “clean renewable power” and testimony by Brad Hagar at the Dec 5, 2019 hearing in Lewiston and by the Natural Resources Council of Maine who have serious and founded questions about watered powered generation and possible firing of fossil plants in Canada to replace the power optimizing economic gain for HQ. HQ has repeatedly stated that exports of power are critical to the growth of their business and in proof have contributed significant funds to the Political Action Committee designed to deter opponents of the project, and funding many portions of the Stipulation Package of February 21, 2019 filed under Docket No. 2017-00232 with the Public Utilities Commission. My dictionary calls this meddling in the affairs of one country by another. Mr. Martell, President and CEO of Hydro Quebec stated in a radio interview that he would not say, under oath, that all power traveling on the NECEC line would be from water generation or other exports supplied with fossil generation. In his letter to Governor Mills of 2/20/2019, he stated that ‘it is our sincere intention to honor all of those commitments called for in the settlement stipulation”. Over anxious actions, appear to have gotten them in trouble as of late with potential fines from the Maine Ethics Commission.

Impact of the project on current and future generators:

This project will clog the transmission system with power from a single source via the NECEC project. Currently Maine biomass producers face serious curtailment when trying to sell power at times of peak demand. These issues will be exacerbated with the additional 1,200 MW of power. Such curtailments will likely cause biomass generators to close with the loss of hundreds of jobs in the forestry sector and cause a serious issue with sawdust waste at Maine sawmills which have been the back bone of many rural Maine communities. The applicant touts the creation of 38 full time jobs, and then at other times “hundreds of permanent jobs”. The Applicant has been very predictable in its resistance to locally produced power either in large or small quantities. The perceived design of the project is to deter competition from alternate sources for the next 40 years by using the situation as an authorized transmission monopoly for western Maine. This is not the Central Maine Power Company that was issued a monopoly to transmit power. It exists now in name only- for its handler’s purpose.

The Stipulation package:

When running for Governor the candidate said, she was interested in the project but CMP would have to straighten out its billing issues and would need to show her significant benefit to Maine if it was to garner her support. The first of the stipulation items was the transfer of the real estate owned by CMP to an entity to be known as NECEC LLC, a Delaware registered company that is wholly owned by Avangrid Networks. This was initiated by the Maine Public Advocate who feared that additional involvement with an intense project would further lower CMP’s commitment to current customers. CMP will retain the additional 150 foot width of the new 53-mile transmission corridor. Another portion of the stipulation designates $50,000,000 over 40 years for low-income rate relief with no definition of “low income “. CMP is also sending a like amount to Massachusetts for similar relief. $140,000,000 has been dedicated for rate relief for Maine ratepayers, on a per kilowatt-hour basis. This amount is spread over 40 years and CMP’s 560,000 customers resulting in $6.25 per year per customer if spread equally. When based on per kilowatt-hour a residential customer will effectively see no rate relief at all. In addition, CMP, within weeks of agreeing to this stipulation, asked for a significant rate increase from the Public Utilities Commission, potentially nullifying any rate reduction. The billing issue is still not resolved with ratepayers, there is no rate- payer relief, CMP has asked for a price increase, and the Governor still supports the project. The Stipulation package was also agreed to by the Western Maine Mountains and Rivers Corp., a non- profit developed, in concert with CMP, to disperse any public benefit money that may be needed to persuade the public that the project is a ‘good deal”. The members of the organization are limited in number and diversity. That organization was used to claim the public supported the stipulation when in fact the group is far from representing the vast array of business affected by the project.

Who is the applicant?

Central Maine Power Company is the name on the paperwork. This company is wholly owned by Avangrid, which is owned by 82% by Iberdrola, of Spanish origin. Investors in Iberdrola are varied and worldwide. A large Norwegian Bank, Qatar, and Block Rock are the top three investors. This point is made just to accent the fact that we are supplying perceptive investors around the world with profit that could remain here and be spent on energy conservation and innovation. This question is paramount in the determination of whether permits should be issued for the project. The problem is our Maine regulatory agencies can only inforce rules that the legislature has created. The applicant has made several adjustments to appease those agencies and public opposition. Prior to this there has been no transmission lines proposed that do not have direct transmission benefit to Maine. This project creates a clear merchant line and is a stand- alone for profit project, something our regulators do not have the tools to handle. With 100 million customers in Europe and a growing number in this country, Iberdrola is positioned to control competition. For example if a second line is installed parallel to the proposed first in the corridor owned by CMP, then over 20% of the New England grid is supplied by a foreign country, Canada, and transmission is controlled via Iberdrola, Spain. The opinion of many Maine residents is that this could be a National security issue of serious proportion. I am not familiar enough with the Army Corps parameters but I am hopeful that this item of serious concern will be passed on to those who do have with proper authority.

Wrong location.

Central Maine Power and their owners have repeatedly said that the location of the new 53-mile corridor was selected for least interruption of the environment and neighbors. The applicant stated that it made sure the property was not near any National parks. Not too hard in this state. It does however lie in direct proximity to the vast Holeb Tract of Public land and the Leuthold Preserve. These lands lie just north of the corridor and are located in the center of the new corridor extending about a third of the corridor length from Canada to Rt. 201. Crossing the Spencer Road several times, the poles and wires will never be out of sight for long. The selected area is the largest non-divided tract of temperate forest in the east and as such has tremendous value for wildlife and those who recreate in the area. In fact, the selected and purchased route is best suited for their use. It is currently wide enough for two transmission lines and there are only four landowners involved in the new 53-mile segment. Expansion would be very probable as it would be next to an existing line and land sale for this type of use is certainly more lucrative than growing trees. This first line must be stopped. If not others will spring up in its shadow with no serious notice by our regulators, and a vast tract of important woodland will be bisected forever. This permanent loss would be caused by a lack of initiative by Massachusetts and made possible by regulatory manipulation.

Summary

In light of the bigger picture items, those debated by our regulatory agencies are trivial. Considering the above and information that has been provided from the Natural Resources Council the project should not go forward. Adding the cumulative effect that mega dams in Canada and Russia have on northern oceans (provided by Steven Kasprzak) and the United Nations issue regarding elimination of native cultures it is vividly clear that Maine is being asked to be complicit in environmental and cultural detriment so Massachusetts can fulfill a self- imposed mandate which they are unwilling to satisfy themselves. The impetus for public involvement with the Army Corps was to convince the Corps that a complete Environmental Impact Statement was necessary, as was done in New Hampshire and Vermont. Regarding the number and magnitude of unintended consequences this project creates, it may be best if neither study is done before determining the cumulative effect to our environment, economy and offshore control of a necessary product, electricity. Our President has a strong opinion on the validity of climate change but I believe he also would not be in favor of approval when considering exportation of American money, jobs, and importing foreign control of a product we can, and have, produced ourselves. Vermont is ready to go with a similar transmission volume in an environmentally sensitive manner, pending more money from Massachusetts for Vermont community benefit. Locating there would have the same purported environmental benefit and same electric supply as it all goes to the New England Grid. Maine just appears to be a cheap, necessary, convenient and expandable conduit for money to Canada and Spain.

Robert Haynes, Skowhegan