Letter to the Editor: A ‘no’ vote on Question 1

I am old enough that I can remember the kids in my class who had to use crutches because they had had polio. And the kids who ended up on iron lungs. And I remember having German measles (Rubella) and it was miserable. In 1989, I had to do CPR on a one-month old baby who stopped breathing when she had whooping cough (pertussis). And, shortly after starting practice in Farmington in 1992, I had to watch as another infant that I had delivered suffered a debilitating stroke as a complication of bacterial meningitis. All of these events are now preventable through very safe vaccination and fortunately pediatricians rarely see them now.

And most people want to have their children vaccinated to protect them. The problem is that “most” isn’t good enough. To make these diseases disappear, we need to have near 95 percent of the school aged population vaccinated. That is the only way to protect our most vulnerable citizens (who cannot get the vaccine because they are too young, have cancer, or are immune compromised ) and to keep these sometimes deadly infections from roaring back as we saw with the measles outbreak last year.

That is why I will get out and vote on March 3 and I will vote NO on Question 1. It’s an urgent public health question. And it is essential to keep our babies and our children safe.

Connie Adler, MD

Chesterville