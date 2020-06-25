Letter to the Editor: A power line with climate-fighting muscle

In a letter published in these pages, Monica McCarthy made the bet that readers wouldn’t double check the fallacies in her writing. While she claims the opposite, Maine experts at the Public Utilities Commission, Land Use and Planning Commission and Department of Environmental Protection all gave the project the green light as it is in the public interest of the state, adheres to strict environmental standards and will comply with new environmental mitigation measures. The Maine Public Utility Commission pegged the project’s carbon reductions at over three million tons per year - that’s equivalent to removing over 700,000 cars from the road.

Following these multi-year review processes, the Conservation Law Foundation made this statement: “NECEC will allow New England to retire dirty fossil fuel plants in the coming years, which is a win for our health and our climate.”

The Clean Energy Corridor will be 54-feet wide - the equivalent of four compact cars placed end to end. The cleared area will be maintained with trees up to 35-feet tall. Additionally, as determined by Maine’s Department of Environmental Protection, 40,000 acres of forest will be designated for conservation as a compensation measure. That is well over 40 times the acreage used for the power line.

And here is something Ms. McCarthy didn’t mention: in addition to being the region’s biggest punch to pollution right now, the power line will also provide $258 million in direct monetary contributions to Maine from Hydro-Québec and its partner, millions in tax income for municipalities and 1,600 well-paid jobs for two years. If the project is blocked, Maine will lose that money and allow polluters to keep on polluting, threatening Maine’s forests. Say NO to fossil fuel polluters and their plans to take this economic jump starter of a project away from Maine!

Lynn St-Laurent

Spokesperson

Hydro-Québec