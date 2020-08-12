Letter to the Editor: A propaganda campaign

Are you okay with Hydro-Quebec throwing record sums of money behind a political action committee to influence an election in Maine? Considering the fact that they’re owned by the government, and the people of Quebec have a vested interest in the outcome of the upcoming referendum, I sure am not!

Neither does 41 current and past lawmakers who sent a letter recently to Hydro-Quebec, urging them to stop “meddling” in our elections.

Regardless of how you feel about CMP’s for-profit NECEC corridor, the millions a foreign government has pumped into a propaganda campaign to sway your vote should alarm you.

That’s why this November, I’ll use my vote to send a clear message by voting YES to stop the corridor. I hope you will join me

Respectfully submitted,

Kate Hatfield

Kingfield