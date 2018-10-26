Letter to the Editor: A way forward – yes on Question 4

As a member of the community who comes to University of Maine at Farmington to attend meetings and participate in events, it is easy to see the need for investment in the future of the campus and facilities. Question 4 is a bond issue which would make that investment.

At UMF the improvements would focus on the Olsen Student Center on South Street, a building which is in constant use by community organizations. It holds events not just for UMF students but for people from the wider area, including church groups who come During the summer to help make repairs on local homes. Residence halls would also receive much needed attention. Those buildings do not only house students. Large groups attending special two and three week conferences are housed in the dorms such as Mallett Hall.

Many people do not realize that approximately 50 percent of University of Maine system buildings have received no major upgrade in the past 50 years. It is time to bring facilities and equipment up to snuff. The whole community benefits when we invest in the future, and specifically in equipment that will build Maine's workforce of the future.

I urge everyone to vote Yes on Question 4.



Eileen Kreutz

Industry