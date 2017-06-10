Franklin Countys First News

Letter to the Editor: Abandonment of Paris Climate Agreement unwise

Posted by • June 10, 2017 •

Our nation's integrity will be reduced by our abandoning the rest of the world as they work for our benefit through the Paris Climate Agreement.

Undeniably, our handling or mishandling of our God-given resources affects people worldwide including every breath that you and I take.

Roger Condit
Farmington

Print Friendly

1 Responses »

  1. glen
    June 10, 2017 • 3:48 pm

    Our nation has been taking care of the rest of the world long enough... It is time for them to look after themselves without our $$$$.

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives