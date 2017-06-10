Letter to the Editor: Abandonment of Paris Climate Agreement unwise
Our nation's integrity will be reduced by our abandoning the rest of the world as they work for our benefit through the Paris Climate Agreement.
Undeniably, our handling or mishandling of our God-given resources affects people worldwide including every breath that you and I take.
Roger Condit
Farmington
Our nation has been taking care of the rest of the world long enough... It is time for them to look after themselves without our $$$$.