Letter to the Editor: Activists right on Senate health care bill

The Republican Senate today released their draft of the American Health Care Act, which is intended to replace the the existing Affordable Care Act. Polls show that a majority of Americans are in opposition to the House version of this legislation, and with good reason. There is no guarantee of coverage for preexisting conditions; Medicaid would be cut by over $800 billion; programs like Planned Parenthood would be defunded; and insurance premiums are expected to go up, not down. All of these cuts are deemed necessary to fund an enormous tax break for some of our wealthier citizens.

If you are outraged at the secret process by which the Senate came up with these cuts to healthcare, what are you going to do about it? We could take a lesson from the courageous activists with disabilities, who staged a peaceful demonstration outside Senator McConnell's office today. Capitol police removed the demonstrators, handcuffing some people in wheelchairs and carrying others out by force. These demonstrators are some of the American citizens who stand to lose the most from the proposed Medicaid reductions, and they were willing to face injury and arrest to make their point. We should all be humbled and inspired by their leadership.

Henry Washburn

New Sharon