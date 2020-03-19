Letter to the Editor: Alternative facts
Alternative facts, or the alternative to facts, is the world that the MAGA hat people live in.
We are in a serious national emergency that could crash the economy and totally change America as we know it. We can have no confidence in the government to mitigate this emergency because it is led by a petulant child who is a self-serving narcissist and a habitual liar.
Practically everything that comes out of Trump’s mouth, you can look to the exact opposite and find the truth.
My grandmother would say, ‘Some people lie when the truth sounds better.' That totally fits Trump.
The New York Times has listed over 15,000 statements Trump has uttered or tweeted during his three years as President that are blatantly false:
The largest inauguration crowd ever.
Three to five million illegals voted causing me to lose the popular vote.
Caravans are a National Emergency.
Mexico will pay for the wall.
Obama tapped my phone.
I will protect pre-existing conditions. (Trump administration is presently suing to make The Affordable Care Act unconstitutional; which will end the protection for pre-existing conditions.)
I will protect your Social Security and Medicare. (Trump’s 2021 budget has massive cuts to both programs.)
The coronavirus will go down to almost nothing…
Of course, MAGA people who believe that the Portland Press Herald, Chicago Tribune, New York Times, Boston Glove, Washington Post, Atlanta Journal, Miami Herald, New Orleans Picayune, San Francisco Chronicle, Seattle Times and NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, PBS and BBC are all fake news; but FOX speaks the truth - will always chose to remain in the Alternative Facts Bubble. At the next Trump rally, we will probably hear the MAGA crowd saying that the virus came from the Hillary Clinton computer server that is hiding somewhere in Ukraine ... Lock her up!
South Korea is testing 10,000 people a day for coronavirus. The U.S. had tested only 1,700 as of last week. Yet, Trump reminds us that he is doing a great job, but stated, “I don’t take responsibility at all,” for the botched rollout of the coronavirus testing, insinuating that the slow test-kit rollout was the fault of the Obama administration.
The fact is that Donald Trump was never qualified, or intelligent enough to fill the Office of the President. Our best bet to mediate the future damage from the coronavirus pandemic, is to dump Trump as quickly as possible.
I expect that the same people that always troll this forum will attack me personally with their comments. It doesn’t bother me. I never read them.
William Gilliland
Farmington
6 Responses »
Leave a Response
William, have you misplaced your meds again. Here, let me offer some assistance. Call 1-800-365-4189
That is the customer service line for Visiting Angels, they'll send a nurse right over to help you. Best wishes
To you old friend.
I wish you would run for office William as it appears that you have all the answers. It must be difficult to live in a world surrounded by so many imbeciles. Too bad you cannot put aside partisanship for five seconds when it comes to the pandemic. Many of your ilk have even given praise to the administrations response such as Gov. Newsome, Gov. Cuomo and gosh even Rep. Ohmar. One thing I am certain of is that insulting the intelligence of people you disagree with is a sure fire way to lose an argument. I may disagree with your philosophy of how the country should be run, but at the end of the day I am concerned for your well being and would like to see you happy. You on the other seem to want to insult me and wish me harm. I shall get the last laugh with another four years of MAGA.
Oh but William, if you dish it out you gotta take it!! So your not a Trump lover.....I am. He has done more for this Country than a lot of President's have done. You are welcome to your opinion as I am mine. If venting on the Bull Dog makes you feel better, well then, enjoy your day :)
William if you would shut off CNN you might learn that the reason that testing is so slow is because of red tape in the FDA. Look up Rep. Dan Crenshaw and see what he has said regarding this topic. It is not the current nor the former administrations fault. This time is not a good time to politicize the topic. If you weren’t acting so ignorant you would see that this is the first time in almost 4 years our government is actually working together in a bipartisan manner. Grow up and act your age which I’m sure is older than the ignorant kids in Florida on spring break feeling entitled to hang out and party in a time of this National State of Emergency.
Its amazing how fast some rush to display their ignorance in the comment section.
Our current president ignored this pandemic for almost eight weeks. The body count at the end of this debacle is on his shoulders, as many of those deaths will be a direct result of his inaction. How many weeks did he tell the public that it was just the flu and nothing to worry about?
Now that the only talking point that he had (taking credit for the economy Obama's left in place for him ) has been ruined, it will be interesting to see what exactly he runs on for reelection. His opponent will have a field day, all they will need is one graphic listing the following items: Jobs lost under Trump, Lives lost under Trump and Current Unemployment numbers under Trump.
The bottom line is that he was never qualified for the job and he drastically failed the American people and there is absolutely no talking point that will change that.
Sorry Trumpers, there is no way to spin this one, although I am sure you will try.
@Just Saying ...That moment when you bash on someone else in praise of the dumbest president in history and use the wrong "you're"
****Priceless****
Gotta love the irony!