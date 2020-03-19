Letter to the Editor: Alternative facts

Alternative facts, or the alternative to facts, is the world that the MAGA hat people live in.

We are in a serious national emergency that could crash the economy and totally change America as we know it. We can have no confidence in the government to mitigate this emergency because it is led by a petulant child who is a self-serving narcissist and a habitual liar.

Practically everything that comes out of Trump’s mouth, you can look to the exact opposite and find the truth.

My grandmother would say, ‘Some people lie when the truth sounds better.' That totally fits Trump.

The New York Times has listed over 15,000 statements Trump has uttered or tweeted during his three years as President that are blatantly false:

The largest inauguration crowd ever.

Three to five million illegals voted causing me to lose the popular vote.

Caravans are a National Emergency.

Mexico will pay for the wall.

Obama tapped my phone.

I will protect pre-existing conditions. (Trump administration is presently suing to make The Affordable Care Act unconstitutional; which will end the protection for pre-existing conditions.)

I will protect your Social Security and Medicare. (Trump’s 2021 budget has massive cuts to both programs.)

The coronavirus will go down to almost nothing…

Of course, MAGA people who believe that the Portland Press Herald, Chicago Tribune, New York Times, Boston Glove, Washington Post, Atlanta Journal, Miami Herald, New Orleans Picayune, San Francisco Chronicle, Seattle Times and NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, PBS and BBC are all fake news; but FOX speaks the truth - will always chose to remain in the Alternative Facts Bubble. At the next Trump rally, we will probably hear the MAGA crowd saying that the virus came from the Hillary Clinton computer server that is hiding somewhere in Ukraine ... Lock her up!

South Korea is testing 10,000 people a day for coronavirus. The U.S. had tested only 1,700 as of last week. Yet, Trump reminds us that he is doing a great job, but stated, “I don’t take responsibility at all,” for the botched rollout of the coronavirus testing, insinuating that the slow test-kit rollout was the fault of the Obama administration.

The fact is that Donald Trump was never qualified, or intelligent enough to fill the Office of the President. Our best bet to mediate the future damage from the coronavirus pandemic, is to dump Trump as quickly as possible.

I expect that the same people that always troll this forum will attack me personally with their comments. It doesn’t bother me. I never read them.



William Gilliland

Farmington