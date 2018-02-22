Letter to the Editor: Another bloody day

Seventeen high school children killed in Florida; or should we say, just another school shooting.

Canadian children and U.S. children are homogeneous. Some small percentage of Canadian children suffer ridicule, depression and bullying just like American kids. Yet, Canadian children do not attend school every day in fear of carnage.

The reason is obvious: Canada has strict gun control laws.

Any politician that talks publicly about background checks and mental health, to distract from the elephant in the room - assault weapons and high capacity magazines, is complicit in the death of all the children that have died of gun violence over the past decade. That politician may as well have stood at the scenes of the shootings and pass the clips to the shooters.

An assault weapons band was passed by Democrats in 1994; but when it expired in 2004 the Republican House led by Tom DeLay refused to bring up for debate any renewal legislation.

Republicans own this.

William Gilliland

Farmington