Letter to the Editor: Appreciation of the Wilton Police Department and town service providers

The police in Wilton, Maine, provides citizens with excellent services on a 24-hour per day, seven days per week schedule. Often taken for granted, how many of us think of this service unless needed.

When we consider that 365 days a year, times 24 hours a day, equals 8,760 hours a year for police to provide coverage. Four patrol officers and one police sergeant, working an average week of 40 hours (as most of the population), provide 200 hours in a workweek (7 days x 24 hrs = 168 hours). There is considerable time on required reports, forms, maintaining equipment, follow-up investigation, meetings, and addressing pending matters, all diminish patrol of a random nature. We cannot ignore the impact, for we often forget that there is an extensive amount of time dealing with ancillary duties.

Were it that simple! Officers have vacation, sick, court, training, and other time demands that reduce availability. It includes court time, meeting with the District Attorney, and many other requirements that are an extension of duty. Coverage of these everyday matters requires occasional overtime to provide coverage.

A citizen call to 911 expects immediate service, and it customarily happens. When we see the portrayal of multiple police officers at the scene of some event in a larger city, that is not the case here, in Wilton, and most of rural Maine. The size of population and demands are often relative by place, as an increase in crime, social upheaval, natural and human-made disasters, etc.

Also, the Chief of Police responds as a backup officer, as many situations require more than one officer. Conditions include traffic accidents, unruly and angry person, substance abuse, mental health, domestic violence, crime scene, simultaneous calls for police, and multiple other harmful and dangerous situations. In policing, being on-duty is working with many abnormal conditions, each requiring its own set of solutions and procedures, many taking substantial time to resolve. The chief also has many town, county, state, and country demands and requirements to manage. They demand many hours of additional time.

Consideration must contemplate sufficient officers, as we evaluate the safety of the officer and public, and to ensure prevention, education, and management of demands and problems.

Crime in Wilton is reported at 69 percent below the national average. There are many factors included in this comforting figure. Some of which include:

The average, as a number, is a misleading figure that must include multiple variables (distance, time, and availability) to acquire understanding.

An officer promptly responds to a call for assistance, whereas in some places, much longer is the norm.

Most residents conduct safety and protection of their property, a responsibility we all bear.

The use of overtime is a necessity.

Wilton Police work collaboratively with other town and sheriff agencies, as crime crosses jurisdictional boundaries, which are the same people breaking the law in a different place.

Other techniques that demand attention to detail, a function well done!

And, as we know, applications for police jobs has fallen dramatically. Certified officers are lured away by larger departments for a more substantial salary and benefits, some will pay a bonus of thousands of dollars, and attrition is a constant concern and challenge.

The current pointless and agenda-driven attack on the police is not just a coincidence; it emerges from a financed plan; the base reason being money and philosophical mindset. The domestic turmoil, the chaos in some places, the lack of courage to ensure the safety and well being of all citizens, and the defunding mantra by unknown clandestine groups; ask yourself, would you become a police officer? I seriously doubt it! The alternative, if the surface comments were to examine data, would determine

So, this longwinded discourse has one purpose. Each responsible citizen in the Town of Wilton should be aware of the services provided by the Wilton Police Department, Chief Wilcox, and the officers who stand guard while we go about our lives.

Wilton, when we look carefully, has excellent employees who manage the town and deliver well-provided services. And, we must not fail to recognize those who contribute to this community through their volunteerism. We are fortunate! Yes, but not merely happenstance. We can thank the many who report to work and do their jobs in a competent and caring manner. It requires an attentive elected Select Board, Town Manager, the staff of all departments, and an engaged citizenry. When people of a community work collaboratively, seek and solve problems, determine the quality of life benchmarks and fulfill them, we all benefit.

Thank a member of the elected, appointed, and employees of this town, they deserve it!

Richard Lumb

Wilton