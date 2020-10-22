Letter to the Editor: Asking for your support for Jan Collins

I am asking for your support for Jan Collins for the Maine Senate in District #17 (which includes all of Franklin County plus Vienna, Fayette, Mount Vernon, and Belgrade). I first met Jan when she came to the June 2018 Kingfield town meeting to introduce herself to King field voters. I am as impressed now with her determination and vibrant personality as I was then.

These will be challenging times in Augusta to balance the state budget without losing sight of things that are important to Mainers. These include education funding, affordable healthcare, bridge and road repairs, and environmental protection, while at all times supporting the entrepreneurial spirit of Maine people and businesses.

One of the things we have all seen as a result of the Covid pandemic has been the poor internet service available to most of us in Franklin County. This is especially important with our public schools incorporating home learning through the internet as a part of the classroom teaching.

Jan is a strong supporter of improving internet service through broadband, and is intent on working with the exciting new public/private initiatives that are currently coming together in Franklin County to dramatically improve broadband service. It should be noted that Jan’s republican opponent in this election voted against the broadband initiative.

It’s time for forward thinking representation from our region and I encourage you to vote for Jan Collins – for your family, your community, and Maine.

Tom Hildreth

Kingfield