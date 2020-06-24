Letter to the Editor: Association committed to equitable educational experience for all students

The Mt. Blue Regional School District Education Association would like to reiterate our commitment to providing an equitable educational experience for all students. Furthermore, we would like to state our zero tolerance for any and all hate speech. We support the conversations that will promote change in our society in order to improve the educational, and therefore life, opportunities for all students in our schools. Finally, we support the Black Lives Matter movement and hope to participate in any discussions that will promote equity in our educational community and our communities at large.

Executive Board of the Mt. Blue Regional School District Education Association

Doug Hodum, President