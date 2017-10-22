Letter to the Editor: Attacks against Dr. Ward need to stop
Dear Editor,
We’ve lived in the Farmington area since 2002. We came here from Southern Maine for a job, but more importantly, we came for a particular job, because of the amazing things we had learned about this community. Recently our community has been challenged with a controversial school budget which has been the cause for discussion, debate and sometimes even emotional pleas for support. Most recently, we have seen a few people in our community become nasty and personal with their attacks of the budget. Over the years we all have witnessed a decay in the civility of our national politics. This is disturbing, though it is not in our backyard. While our neighbors have a variety of opinions on issues of the day, we should remember we are neighbors first, and need to refrain from hateful behavior.
Tom Ward has been a neighbor of ours for the past 15 years. We were pleased that he became our School District’s Superintendent because we know him to be a man of character and integrity. We’ve seen signs go up against the school budget that attack Dr. Ward directly. This is shameful! The responsibility for the school budget does not belong to any one person. An exhausting process which included many people has led to the budget we have now. It is despicable that a few people against this budget have resorted to personal attacks. This behavior is a sign of weakness and a feeble attempt to strike out against Dr. Ward, the School District and the Budget, because they know this Budget will pass on October 24. It will pass because it is a fair and reasonable budget with attention to both the needs of the students and the financial resources of our community.
When I was in high school I didn’t know my Superintendent, and couldn’t have pointed him out if my life depended upon it. I believe there are very few students in our district that don’t know Dr. Tom. He has worked tirelessly on behalf of students, staff, and community in this District for four years now. We are proud to have him as our Superintendent, our neighbor and our friend.
David and Betsey Hyde
Temple
I joined the school board two years ago, and did not know Dr. Ward before then. What I've found is that he not only has the respect of those who work for or with him, but he has a profound caring for the community and especially the children from challenging backgrounds and poverty. He not only does a good job running the district, but he attends almost every event, tirelessly working what must be 60 to 70 hour weeks during the school year. Because of the budget battle, he's turned down raises since he came here, even while working to get other people up to competitive rates.
Those attacking him seem to be frustrated by their inability to get the lower budget passed, and are personifying their frustration unfairly on one person. That is indeed a weak and cowardly thing to do, but sometimes frustration brings out the worst in people. The irony is that many of us on the board wanted to spend more on really important needs, and he was the one who steadfastly said we cannot raise property taxes and cannot increase spending too much. He has worked hard for those people who are attacking him.
Our community is better than that kind of infantile personal attack. Tom Ward certainly does not deserve it - though I've also seen personal attacks on board members. Those people say more about themselves when they make such attacks then the ones they attack. Again, I'm reminded of a lyric by Neil Peart and the band Rush: (From the 2012 album, A Clockwork Angels, the song is "Wish them Well":
"All that you can do is wish them well
Spirits turned bitter by the poison of envy
Always angry and dissatisfied
Even the lost ones, the frightened and mean ones
Even the ones with a devil inside
Thank your stars you're not that way
Turn your back and walk away
Don't even pause and ask them why
Turn around and say goodbye
All that you can do is wish them well
All that you can do is wish them well
People who judge without a measure of mercy
All the victims who will never learn
Even the lost ones, you can only give up on
Even the ones who make you burn
Thank your stars you're not that way
Turn your back and walk away"
Thank you for speaking out against these horrible personal attacks against Dr. Ward. This is in additional to the many attacks they have made against school board members this year. No one deserves to be treated like this!