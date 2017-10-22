Letter to the Editor: Attacks against Dr. Ward need to stop

Dear Editor,

We’ve lived in the Farmington area since 2002. We came here from Southern Maine for a job, but more importantly, we came for a particular job, because of the amazing things we had learned about this community. Recently our community has been challenged with a controversial school budget which has been the cause for discussion, debate and sometimes even emotional pleas for support. Most recently, we have seen a few people in our community become nasty and personal with their attacks of the budget. Over the years we all have witnessed a decay in the civility of our national politics. This is disturbing, though it is not in our backyard. While our neighbors have a variety of opinions on issues of the day, we should remember we are neighbors first, and need to refrain from hateful behavior.

Tom Ward has been a neighbor of ours for the past 15 years. We were pleased that he became our School District’s Superintendent because we know him to be a man of character and integrity. We’ve seen signs go up against the school budget that attack Dr. Ward directly. This is shameful! The responsibility for the school budget does not belong to any one person. An exhausting process which included many people has led to the budget we have now. It is despicable that a few people against this budget have resorted to personal attacks. This behavior is a sign of weakness and a feeble attempt to strike out against Dr. Ward, the School District and the Budget, because they know this Budget will pass on October 24. It will pass because it is a fair and reasonable budget with attention to both the needs of the students and the financial resources of our community.

When I was in high school I didn’t know my Superintendent, and couldn’t have pointed him out if my life depended upon it. I believe there are very few students in our district that don’t know Dr. Tom. He has worked tirelessly on behalf of students, staff, and community in this District for four years now. We are proud to have him as our Superintendent, our neighbor and our friend.

David and Betsey Hyde

Temple