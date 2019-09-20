Letter to the Editor: Attend today’s climate rally

I’d like to draw attention to the climate rally planned for Friday, Sept. 20 at noon in Meetinghouse Park.

Organized by students, the rally joins others around the world seeking to focus attention on the climate crisis and the dire outlook for the future livability of the world they are inheriting.

This is an opportunity to express your support for their efforts and offer some assurance that the older generation is willing to fight for the future along with them!

Cynthia Stancioff

Chesterville