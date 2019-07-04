Letter to the Editor: Bad time for CMP rate hike

CMP has to be the most anti-customer service company on the planet. They just announced double-digit rate hike that is TWICE what it offers Mainers in corridor settlement! Then asks for another rate hike!

CMP just announced it would be hiking Mainers’ electricity rates more than 85 cents per month.

That’s more than twice what Mainers would receive under the “benefits package” CMP is offering in exchange for the right to build this destructive NECEC corridor: 37 cents per month.

And now that this rate hike is happening, CMP is announcing plans to hike rates AGAIN - another $46.5 million worth. That's right - after today's rate hike, CMP wants to hike rates another $5 per month!

A week after a massive press expose of the company’s lies and scandals, it hikes rates on its customers? And the hike is twice the size of what CMP is offering Mainers to build this corridor? Then they're going to ask for another massive hike? This company’s arrogance, incompetence, and lack of caring for its customers and our state is beyond belief.

CMP’s ten-percent rate hike comes after a CMP executive said that CMP’s billing issues came in part because the company has been so focused on building the for-profit corridor.

We hope CMP's ratepayers will stand up against them at the upcoming PUC public hearings in Portland (July 16); Farmington (July 18); and Hallowell (July 22).

Sandi Howard

Director, Say NO to NECEC

Caratunk