Letter to the editor: Be careful what you wish for

Republicans are now in control of our government and we will all have to wait to experience the outcome.

The Republican Party is the party ‘of the wealthy and for the wealthy.’ Their motto has always been smaller government. The aim of smaller government is to limit federal expenditures, thus requiring less tax revenue from the wealthy.

Republicans have pulled a bait and switch on voters who vote on single issue policies: gun control, abortion, religion, etc. They willingly placate these voters for their vote in order to gain control of government, but once in control legislate policies that benefit the wealthy.

Republicans have always desired to do away with Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid by turning these programs over to private industries. Now they have the government trifecta necessary to end these programs as we know them.

At this time Republican politicians are lining up. Their first order of business is to do away with affordable government health care. Next will be to gut Social Security and Medicare.

Republican Congressman Sam Johnson (R-Texas), chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Social Security, has already offered a plan that consist of massive cuts for Social Security beneficiaries. His plan would cut benefits for all but the lowest earners; it would raise retirement age to 69 and reduce cost-of-living adjustments.

I marvel how middle income working people have bought into the Republican purpose. It is the Democratic Party that gave us Social Security, gave us Medicare and supported unions, which resulted in better working conditions and higher pay. The only thing the Republicans have ever offered is tax cuts, which disproportionally benefit the wealthy.

Wm Gilliland

Farmington