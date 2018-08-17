Letter to the Editor: Best fireworks I’ve ever seen
To the Editor,
I have sent you some photos of the Wilton Blueberry Festival Fireworks display that was on Sunday August 5.
The fireworks display was one of the best that I have see.
We all would like to thank Shannon Smith and her helpers for putting on a great Wilton Blueberry Festival for everyone to enjoy.
Thank You,
Jim Dwinal
Farmington
1 Responses »
Leave a Response
I agree Jim, the display we wonderful. Thank you Shannon and everyone who organized the entire festival.
Well done.
Cant wait til next year !!
Carol