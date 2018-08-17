Franklin Countys First News

Letter to the Editor: Best fireworks I’ve ever seen

Posted by • August 17, 2018 •

To the Editor,

I have sent you some photos of the Wilton Blueberry Festival Fireworks display that was on Sunday August 5.

The fireworks display was one of the best that I have see.

We all would like to thank Shannon Smith and her helpers for putting on a great Wilton Blueberry Festival for everyone to enjoy.

Thank You,

Jim Dwinal
Farmington

1 Responses »

  1. carol mcnally
    August 17, 2018 • 11:15 am

    I agree Jim, the display we wonderful. Thank you Shannon and everyone who organized the entire festival.
    Well done.

    Cant wait til next year !!

    Carol

