Letter to the Editor: Beware of scams

Twice this week I have received a telephone call from a woman identifying herself as a police officer and giving a badge number; she states that the IRS has found discrepancies in my filings and that a warrant has been issued for my arrest. She said that Federal Marshals have been dispatched to apprehend me, and that if I would like to avoid arrest I should call a number XXXXXX.

There has already been a heads up on the Daily Bulldog. You hear about these scams but don’t expect them to be operating in the rural western Maine mountains.

If you have concerned with young inexperienced couples or older people you should probably discuss this with them immediately.

William Gilliland

Farmington