Letter to the Editor: Beyond ‘Gestapo’ tactics

Residents of Washington County have accused Governor Paul LePage of “Gestapo” tactics in the closure of Downeast Correctional Facility. In the rush to condemn the emptying of DCF, two crucial questions were overlooked: how does the closing effect outcomes for inmates throughout the system? And, how does the closing effect community safety?

Essential background information includes two important facts. According to the New England Public Policy Center, Maine has the highest recidivism rate in New England. Fifty-seven percent of those who serve time in Maine will re-offend within three years of release.

The second important fact is Maine’s prison population continues to rise despite falling crime rates. According to Maine’s Department of Corrections statistics, Maine’s prison population rose to an all-time high of 2414 inmates in 2017. That is an increase of 25 percent (489 inmates) in the four years since a previous high in 2013 - a shocking figure.

Why is Maine’s recidivism rate so high, and how does closing Downeast Correctional Facility effect those numbers? The federal government (see the report titled Roadmap to Reentry) and many individual states have taken steps to correct the last four decades of mass incarceration by implementing strong reentry programs. These ease a former inmates transition back to society and reduce recidivism rates. Maine, under the leadership of Paul LePage, has done the opposite.

More money has gone to buildings and less money has gone to rehabilitation. In 2015, furlough programs that allow inmates to arrange for housing, employment, education, participation in treatment, and maintain and/or re-establish family ties have been decreased from five years to two years prior to release. No matter what the length of an individuals sentence, rehabilitation programs for addiction are not available to inmates until the two years before release. Most qualified inmates will never go through a reentry program.

That is what made Downeast Correctional Facility so important. By closing Downeast, 150 minimum security reentry beds were lost. Downeast offered education classes, rehabilitation programming, training in welding, building trades, clothing manufacture, but more importantly, it offered the opportunity for paid employment in the community.

Inmates who do not go through reentry programs leave prison with the shirt on their back, their belongings in a garbage bag and, if they are lucky, a bus ticket to the location of their choice. If they go home, they will become a burden to already financially stressed families. If they have no family, they become the responsibility of whatever community they land in. With a criminal record, no job skills, and lacking an education, it is extremely difficult to find employment. Is it any wonder that many turn to the underground community to survive?

Newspapers around the state reported that Downeast inmates were transported to Mountain View Correctional Facility. Some did, but there was not enough room for all of Downeast’s census to be housed at Mountain View. Some were transported to Bolduc minimum reentry facility in Warren, and others were transported to Maine State Prison. Maine State Prison is a medium and maximum security facility. There are no reentry programs. Since all of the medium pods were already filled, the new inmates were housed in the maximum facility. Already, approaching capacity, MSP has been forced to house medium classification inmates in its Special Management Unit.

We know that closing Downeast Correctional Facility will have a negative effect on the outcomes of many individual prisoners. It has insured that many Washington County employers were left without employees and many inmates will be released without resources. The closure has also insured that many communities will be forced to absorb the outcome. Without adequate reentry services Maine’s recidivism rates are not likely to improve and we can expect communities to suffer additional criminal activity.

Governor LePage has touted the closing of the Downeast Correctional Facility as a $5 million savings for the people of Maine. However, the decision simply transfers the burden for reentry and rehabilitation to other correctional facilities, and to local communities who already suffer the consequences of increased recidivism.

Jan Collins

Assistant Coordinator

Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition

Wilton