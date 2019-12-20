Letter to the Editor: Bloomberg has the best chance to defeat Trump
I don’t care about Medicare For All. I don’t care about the environment. I could care less about immigration. The rich can keep their money. Every policy that the Democrat candidates are expounding is falling on my deaf ears.
The only thing that matter in the next Presidential election in beating Donald Trump.
Albert Einstein came to his monumental scientific concepts through ‘Thought Experiments.’
This is what I am doing in regard to the Democrat Candidates opposing Trump.
In my mind I see each individual Democrat candidate, one-on-one with Donald Trump, in a debate hosted by a major news network.
Joe vs. Trump
Elizabeth vs. Trump
Bernie vs. Trump
Peat vs. Trump
The outcome is not good. Trump, with his showmanship and vicious personal attacks, name calling, confronting with half-truths and lies, will eviscerate each candidate on that list.
Trump’s confidence is that he actually believes himself superior to each Democrat candidate, because he is richer. Trump the billionaire. Trump the billionaire business man. Trump the billionaire successful showman… “You’re fired.”
But then I see Michael Bloomberg on stage with Trump. Bloomberg, who can buy and sell trump fifty times over. Bloomberg, a legitimate multi-billionaire, a legitimate successful businessman. Bloomberg, a take no B.S. New York mayor.
Trump would feel totally inferior to Bloomberg, and be afraid to attack him or name him, in his usual bellicose style.
Bloomberg would eviscerate Trump on stage.
We need to keep an eye on the ball, and not get distracted by policy proposals and who can appeal to which section of our base. We all need to unite on the person that can put down Trump; and that person is Michael Bloomberg.
I am confident that we will win the popular vote with any of our candidates.
But, our best chance to win the Electoral College in the swing states is not with policy, but by making Trump look small, making Trump look weak, making Trump look like the insecure, ridiculous clown he actually is.
In order to do this, we have to make Trump feel small, weak and insecure on stage against his Democrat opponent.
Trump would actually fear Michael Bloomberg, and in my thought experiment, in a one-on-one debate against Bloomberg, Trump would lose control, and crash and burn on stage for all to see.
In my opinion, Bloomberg is our best chance to defeat Donald Trump.
William Gilliland
Farmington
Bloomberg has rubbed a lot of people in a lot of states the wrong way, including Maine. If he is going to re-seek public office there are a few do not do's,
1. Don't mess with the constitution, Bloomberg has tried in multiple states to influence legislation into diminishing the 2nd amendment.(180 million gun owners)
2. Don't mess with people's livelihood, Bloomberg has said he wants to shut down coal mining, as mayor he pushed to outsource 150,000 manufacturing jobs.
3. Don't threaten to raise taxes, nobody, no matter how much money they have wants higher taxes.
4. Don't close the services people need, Bloomberg as mayor of NYC closed 19 hospitals, after which, Brooklyn had 3 hospitals for 2.5 million people. That's like Maine having one hospital for our 1.3 million people.
5. Don't mess with education, as mayor, Bloomberg pushed for the closing of inner city(old neighborhood, PC term) schools in a you choose the school plan but didn't offer busing(Kamala Harris made a similar claim, school choice, no busing options.)
6. Don't lie to people, Bloomberg pushed the school tests be graded on an ever more lenient curve, which inflated the numbers and granted more money to the schools with the higher test scores, the inner city suffered greatly, it turns out they weren't included in the Bloomberg scam.
But based on the short list of Bloomberg's don't list of things he has done, I'm going to vote for Trump.
Some election math for ya. Outside of the new yuk bubble and a few other welfare centric communities, bloomer doesn’t have a chance. He’s Jewish, short, a billionaire, gun control freak, he hates minorities and outside the well protected gilded liberal enclaves none of this act plays well. His only real tangible benefit is supplying the rest of the Perez clown car occupants with an easy target. They can stop shooting themselves in the circular firing squad for a while. Meanwhile, President Trump is running the table. He should send a donation to bloomer for doing him a service. Real Americans see this as pure entertainment. KAG2020