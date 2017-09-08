Letter to the Editor: Budget process disheartening

As a student in RSU9 I’ve got to say ... I’m really upset about this budget, to say the least. For one, being the daughter of a school board member I see how much stress this budget can cause. And it shouldn’t have to, really. I’ve never seen/heard so much hate about a school budget in my life. It shouldn’t have to be this hard, we shouldn’t have to fight so much to get students what they need. For my brother who needs special education, to students going on school trips, to all the programs needing funding, and lots of other examples. The budget that had been proposed on Tuesday night was not going to raise taxes, and yet we’re still having this issue.

What's even more upsetting is how people are so willing to take away so much from our schools. I can't speak for other activities, but I do theatre after school and it's a huge part of my life along with lots of my friends’ lives. I know if that were cut, we would be devastated. These after school programs, these sports, these things deemed "unnecessary" by the "No-Now-Turned-Yes" voters help, improve, and/or are needed in so many students' lives. When I don’t want to get up and face the school day, often the promise of a theatre rehearsal with some of the people that I love gets me through.

It makes me so sad that people want to rip all these things away, thinking it’ll make their lives easier when in reality they are not the ones being affected in the long run. Seeing all this toxicity in our district honestly makes me happy that I’m a senior, because I’ll be leaving this place to go to college soon. This is separating us all when we’re better together.

Again, I’m pretty upset about this and I’m sure you all are, which also makes me remind you all that we need to remember to practice self care throughout this process. Being an activist is exhausting, along with the 50,000 other things going on in our lives, so make sure to carve out at least a little time to take care of yourselves (spend time with your family, make some hot chocolate, whatever makes you happy.) And that’s my spiel, vote NO for the betterment of our community, and then let’s go fix up the budget.



Julianna Labul

MBHS Class of 2018