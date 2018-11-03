Letter to the Editor: Campaign finance and Jared Golden

To the Editor:

I really hate to conclude that for-profit mega-corporations have taken control of our political system as well as our news feed, but that’s the way it looks when you see everything that is happening for their benefit and against the average citizen’s interests.

Since corporations were given the status of “people” by the Supreme Court in Citizens United, they have “free speech” and the ability to finance partisan political campaigns that will ultimately see to their every desire. Many politicians of both parties are beholden to big oil, big pharmaceuticals, and big banks, and vote against the people and our environment.Their free speech is used to mislead unwitting voters about climate change and the virtues of universal health care coverage.

Jared Golden has taken no corporate PAC money in his campaign for the Second District congressional seat, opting instead to rely almost exclusively on small donors contributing $60 or less. I am convinced of his sincerity, integrity, intelligence and determination to work for the interests of Maine people, the Maine economy, and Maine’s environment. He has proven his ability to cooperate across the aisle and to avoid the partisan warfare that dominates so much of today’s politics. One of his strongest commitments is health care, expanding medicaid, preserving medicare, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, and maintaining coverage for pre-existing conditions.

If you “follow the money” behind the policies of the candidates for the 2nd Congressional District, you will find that in one of those campaigns it leads to regular, real people with health struggles, jobs dependent on a stable climate, concerns about social security, and a lot of other common human needs that will inform the work of Jared Golden. If that campaign succeeds, I will really enjoy dialing back my pessimism about corporate elite control of our voting behavior in this country.

Cynthia Stancioff

Chesterville