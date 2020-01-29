Letter to the Editor: Can Chief Justice John Roberts address the lying?

I have called and written to Senator Susan Collins and also to Justice John Roberts about an argument made during the Impeachment Trial that is provable as completely false. Yet the statement was made from the podium, by an attorney paid by the American Public, and it is now left to us to sort out and track down the truth. In this case, thankfully, that is pretty easy to do.

First, the statement: House of Representative Republicans were not allowed to hear what are being called “secret” depositions in the lead-up to the impeachment hearings. This was the argument put forth by Pat Cipollone, White House Council, whose salary as I mentioned, you and I pay. It is becoming clear that this will be a major “talking point” beginning on Saturday morning and continuing through the Republican’s final statements.

As to the truth of this: Republican House members who sat on the relevant committees were fully allowed to be present. They were allowed to be in the SKIF and they did in fact attend. It is factual, and well established, that Republicans were present for those depositions. You can read the questions they asked and the responses from the Government officials giving testimony. In addition, Republicans are now claiming they could not call witnesses, but in fact they did. Those witnesses were questioned and cross-examined. To claim otherwise is simply untrue.

Another thread in this line of talking points is that the President couldn’t testify, but I remind us that he was invited to do so. He was invited to present a defense, to send a legal team, but chose not to.

The talking points from Cipollone and some of the Republicans are hollow indeed. I hope when arguments begin, there is an actual defense of the president to be put forth.

Eileen Kreutz

Industry