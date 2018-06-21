Letter to the Editor: Children placed in centers
Where is the outrage against American concentration camps for children?
Infants, preschoolers, adolescence and teens are being forcefully taken away from their parents by ICE agents and placed in children concentration camps (calling them detention centers and saying how well the children are being treated doesn’t make it humane.)
Children are placed in cages, like animals at a veterinary shelter, while waiting transportation to ‘facilities’ run by for-profit private companies. Because of the volume of children and the understaffed bureaucracy many of these children will never be reunited with their parents.
This is a Trump policy, not a law. The Trump White House, spearheaded by Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, is responsible for instituting this cruel and inhuman policy because Democrats refuse to vote for a Trump wall.
Trump blames the Democrats, but he could stop this with a telephone call.
A nursing baby taken away from her mother. Where is the outrage? Where are the marches? Where are the outcries?
What kind of America have we become?
William Gilliland
Farmington
11 Responses »
Leave a Response
I know how many cages this comment is going to rattle, but here it goes.....If immigrants are aware of what is going to happen when they try crossing the boarders - why are they still attempting it? Maybe what Trump is doing for them here is a better option for them?
I feel for the families being separated, however we can't even take care of our own people.....
Dear Just Saying,
I do not understand your argument. Taking "care of our own people" is a completely different debate. I understand your intent, however refusing to stand against an evil practice because you feel there is something else that we should do first is illogical. Separating families is wrong and will do irreparable harm to children. Period. The current administration is (and has) lied about their involvement. If you want to stand up for the homeless, or veterans or some other impacted group of people, that is great (and I am right there with you) - but it will not change the fact that this is happening. If you had to choose between getting shot by a gang or potentially housed in a holding facility, which would you choose for your child? Asking for asylum is not illegal and we should not be punishing parents or children who seek it. If we can hold parents in one cage and the kids in another, we could darn well hold them together for the same cost (not that I recommend that as a solution). The fact is, the president wants to hold the dems hostage in the hopes that our "bleeding hearts" will cave to the wall. As a country we are ridiculously bad at doing our part to help those in need. Shameful.
“The problem is that, under current law, once the kids come across the border, there’s a system in which we’re supposed to process them take care of them, until we can send them back.”
“Do not send your children to the borders. If they do make it, they’ll get sent back. More importantly, they may not make it.” Barack Obama - June 2014
Funny, not a word from William Gilliland then...
This has been going on since 1997. Its nothing new although it's not right. This would have been solved almost a year ago if both parties would work together instead of being whiney little babies and throwing tantrums ie DACA. If Mr. Gilliland had put all the facts in his letter that would help but that's how people stir the pot. Would you like a spoon sir ?
PerhapsWillard Gilliand should be doing some research on the immigration law before he jumps to any conclusions as to who is to blame for the mess than maybe he would not be so quick to jump to conclusions without the true facts.Seems to be a lot of judges with noJurys.cOMING HERE LEGALLY WOULD correct a lot of their troubles.
The picture of kids in cages are from a protest from 2016 in Texas, then became fake news on the internet saying they're in cages now. These illegals could have avoided all this by coming to a port of entry and claiming to be seeking political Asylum, where ICE would process them and also keep the family together. But is we ALL know if you break the law in this country you go to jail and I know of no inmate that has been allowed to bring his or her children with them to jail. Also I don't remember this outrage when the obuma administration was doing the same thing. Guess the left wing news wasn't blasting this 24/7 On all the media outlets. Also it very unclear if many of these children are even traveling with a family member. So as I see it, it's not our government that are abusing these kids, but the people that tried to cross them ILEGALLY.
Thank you Informed Voter! I was also going to ask where the writer's outrage was when this was happening in 2014! It was reported on very briefly at that time, but with the new administration in place, the media is now flooding the airways with the images of the families in an effort to blame Trump for every American problem that was created by the previous administration. Give me a break! Go Trump!!!
Check when "Zero Tolerance" was initiated. Check also when "Zero Tolerance" was discussed as a strong option to take, by John Kelly.
Check the time line and internment numbers of migrants, with families, and without. Check when separating families became part of the daily practice, and the numbers separated....Check for the children traveling alone, and their ages.....
Someone high on the political ladder is trying to pressure others to "Build that Wall". Maybe we should send the Honorable S Carey south to start laying the bricks and mortar?
Playing politics by name calling, and giving amazing tax reductions to corporations, and the very wealthy is one thing.
Separating families is another, political move causing great harm. The adults may recover...the children may never recover. Shall we use traumatic stress to build that wall? Traumatic stress induced by our Great Leader and his lieutenants? Please say NO.
Get informed, and vote your beliefs. Frequently fact check....
Mr. Gilliland, Who was President in 2009? Was it Trump? No, it wasn't, it was Obama. The 9th circuit court ruled in 2009 that children couldn't stay with their parents passed 20 days, then they had to be released to DHHS or a family member. This was a democrat controlled house, senate and president that passed this law. Do you know what Donald J Trump was doing in 2009? Hosting the Apprentice and running his empire. Do you know what happened in 2015? The 9th circuit reaffirmed it's previous ruling from 2009. Do you know what Donald J Trump was doing in 2015? Running for President. Do you know what ICE has been doing since 2009? Enforcing that federal law. President Trump cannot violate federal law. If he could go against federal law, there wouldn't be a Muslim in this country until they had been vetted properly. So drop the CNN talking points, they aren't true.
This is the reason for Trump's current baby Gitmo dilemma. It's of his own making. It has not been happening for decades.
On April 6th 2018, Jeff Sessions and Kirstjen Nielsen, the head of Homeland Security, announced a zero-tolerance policy for immigrants at the border. Anyone who didn’t cross the U.S. border at an official port of entry would be criminally prosecuted, even if they were seeking asylum, and those travelling with their children would be separated from them. The policy was now official, and the Administration acknowledged its rationale: it was separating families to discourage others from travelling to the United States illegally.
The zero tolerance policy is the President’s frustration with the fact that the immigration numbers are back up from when he first took office. The only tools the Administration has now, in the absence of legislation, is to make life miserable for people. He's very good at that.
Informed Voter – who is informing you? Breitbart? Infowars? You may want to seek a more credible source. What Obama said directly before your quote was “Our message absolutely is don't send your children unaccompanied, on trains or through a bunch of smugglers.” He said this to George Stephanopoulos in response to unaccompanied minors riding on the roofs of trains to get into the United States. This had nothing to do with what is happening now, which is a forced separation of guardian and child. Rosetta, maybe you should do a little research yourself. Under federal law, anyone from another country can seek asylum — and therefore entry into the U.S. — by claiming to have fled their countries out of fear of persecution over their race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a particular social group. Immigrants are eligible to apply for asylum for up to one year after their entry into the U.S., and can apply whether they entered the country legally or illegally. This is not illegal – it is our law. Maga – some of these folks were seeking asylum and were treated the same way, regardless, under federal law it does not matter how they enter the country if they are seeking asylum. Obama was not doing the same thing. Hrtlss – I think you are bit off-base because what you are speaking about had to do with unaccompanied minors….kids who came here alone in the first place. Publius – right on.