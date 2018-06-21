Letter to the Editor: Children placed in centers

Where is the outrage against American concentration camps for children?

Infants, preschoolers, adolescence and teens are being forcefully taken away from their parents by ICE agents and placed in children concentration camps (calling them detention centers and saying how well the children are being treated doesn’t make it humane.)

Children are placed in cages, like animals at a veterinary shelter, while waiting transportation to ‘facilities’ run by for-profit private companies. Because of the volume of children and the understaffed bureaucracy many of these children will never be reunited with their parents.

This is a Trump policy, not a law. The Trump White House, spearheaded by Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, is responsible for instituting this cruel and inhuman policy because Democrats refuse to vote for a Trump wall.

Trump blames the Democrats, but he could stop this with a telephone call.

A nursing baby taken away from her mother. Where is the outrage? Where are the marches? Where are the outcries?

What kind of America have we become?

William Gilliland

Farmington