Letter to the Editor: Clean Election funds should be released to candidates

In case some Maine lawmakers missed it, the point of the Maine Clean Elections Act is to minimize the role of monied interests (people, corporations and other for-profit entities) in races for public office.

Through gathering a certain number of $5 donations from average Maine people, and then receiving a limited amount of Clean Election Fund money, Clean Election candidates can use their energy and time campaigning on issues instead of courting big donors. The main idea is to make sure they will prioritize the interests of average Mainers, not corporations and the wealthy class.

Candidates who agree to run this way are not allowed to raise any other monies beyond the statutory Clean Elections limits. This ties their hands somewhat when it comes to facing well-financed opponents, but it keeps them honest. But if their access to the Clean Election funding should for some reason be cut off - as it is now through Legislative malfeasance and Executive ill-will - talk about tying their hands!

Does it seem to anyone else besides me that their legal rights are being violated? They became Clean Elections candidates with noble intentions and in good faith, but now are prevented from participating in the program - which, again, was established by law. How is it possible to change the game in the middle of an election cycle?

I honestly wonder how this can be legal.

Cynthia Stancioff

Chesterville