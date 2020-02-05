Letter to the Editor: CMP always wins

In an unfortunate combination of decisions the PUC has fined CMP $10m while allowing them to charge their customers an additional $17m. The net effect of these decisions is that customers will pay the fine plus a little extra profit for CMP shareholders. CMP is definitely king of the shell game and fully capable in slight of hand. No matter what happens CMP always wins. Poor reliability? Let's give them a raise. Poor customer service just give them more money. Pumping out bills with wrong information? Give them a raise. Creating unsafe conditions? Money should fix it. Lying to customers in disconnect notices? $$$$ Touchdown after touchdown. The answer is fully predictable! Just throw money at them.

Over the last few years CMP has failed their customers in every area of responsibility. If in the midst of this chaos they can shuffle the shells and come out with a win what does the future hold for Maine ratepayers. It is time for a change. Time for Spain to go and Maine to take hold of it's own power future. CMP is totally unfit to keep their license to operate in Maine. Time to bid out their territory!



Rev. Darien (Deke) Sawyer

Jackman