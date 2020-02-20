Letter to the Editor: CMP (Consistent Math Problems)

Consistent Math Problems. A young account was applying for a job and was handed a balance sheet. The prospective employer asked him what it meant. After reading, the applicant answered, “What would you like it to mean?”

CMP and Hydro Quebec are spending immense amounts of money to provide the “truth “to those Maine citizens whom they feel are in need of their version. Much of what is mentioned in their ads is just plain wrong as basic math and public information illustrates, and tremendously lacking in “the rest of the story”. A couple examples:

CMP claims that 400,000 acres of Maine woodland are cut every year. Public information on the Maine Forest Service web site has the rest of the story. First, there were 335,624 acres with a variety of silvicultural prescriptions according to the latest figures published for the year ending 2017. First, to round up by 64,000 (19%) acres is not necessary when the actual figure is publicly available. Secondly, the vast majority of those acres were partially harvested, not anywhere near what CMP has in mind. 22,672 acres are listed as clear-cut located in a number of scattered patches across the state. This represents 6.77% of the harvested land in Maine. The average clear-cut size was 29 acres. The NECEC corridor plan calls for cutting a continuous strip 150 feet wide for 53 miles, 964 acres, in the first phase. This corridor harvest represents 100% of the total Maine clear-cut acres that will not regenerate. Very sensible as CMP is not in the business of growing trees. Stockholders should be appalled that money was spent to publish misinformation about publicly available and accurate information.

The second mathematical deviation in need of the “rest of the story” is the 140 million dollars for ratepayer relief. Granted this is a large number and designed for shock value. The $140 million, when distributed over 40 years and 560,000 ratepayers is quickly diminished to $6.25 per ratepayer per year without applying any time and money value change over 40 years. In addition, it is not as if this will be credited to everyone’s bill. It is paid based on power use, as it should be, leaving most residential ratepayers with nothing. The corridor however is billed as “something for everyone”.

Lastly, the $260,000,000 benefit package amounts to roughly $6.5 million per year over the forty years. The raise in rates CMP just asked for exceeded this amount. Guess there is something for everyone!

Oh Yeah- as usual there is more to the rest of the story. I hope there are some math teachers in the reading audience that can put this word problem to their students: Given facts-, the corridor is 145 miles long. CMP states that 2/3 of the corridor will be built on existing corridors. 53 miles will be built in new woodland areas. OK 2/3 of 145miles is 96.7 miles. The remaining third then to get to the 145 mile total is 48.3 miles. Factual so far? So what is the problem? The corridor is five miles from reaching the border with Canada! Truth in advertising is another skill to be taught to students in the form of –OK that is what they want me to believe….. but what is the rest of the story?

Bob Haynes

Skowhegan