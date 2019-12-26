Letter to the Editor: CMP must fix billing issues

In a remarkable display of either incompetence or arrogance or both, CMP announced a new initiative called “Power On." Wasn't that their principle task right along?

CMP doesn't need a new initiative or a high paid consultant to change its behavior towards customers. As always, CMP tries to solve problems with expensive propaganda campaigns meant to change public perspective without addressing the issues that concern Maine customers! Any 4th grader can tell CMP what must happen! Just do your job! While lineman get the job done, CMP management just doesn't get it.

Tell me who is twisting CMP's arm to continue sending out incorrect bills? They are not compelled to. Why are these incorrect bills always in CMP's favor and never undercharges to the customer? CMP needs to do trauma care and wrap a tourniquet around billing. After two years there is absolutely no excuse for bills to reach customers with incorrect information. Any smart businessman would have given a directive a long time ago that no bill leaves this off unless it's 100 percent correct. CMP misdirects by calling them “glitches” “presentation errors” “fast clocking meters” etc. Let's face the facts CMP, they are incorrect and it's your fault!

That's just one issue that can be solved tomorrow internally and instantly! CMP could do quality control on every bill and not release it to the customer until it is correct. CMP is unfit to send out a bill, unfit to register a payment correctly, unfit to deliver reliable power, unfit in safety, unfit in providing fair and reasonable rates, unfit in courtesy during customer care, unfit to provide actual outage information and restore times. The only thing that works at CMP is the lineman! It is time for the Maine Public Utilities Commission to revoke their license and put it out to bid! Mainers expect reliable power at a fair price and a correct bill!

Currently there are four, 10-person complaints in the hands of MPUC asking for CMP to have their authority revoked. This would give the MPUC flexibility to bid out our service to another private company or a Consumer Owned Utility or a combination of both. It is time for 21st century power that puts the customer first.

Note; anyone wishing to comment on one of the existing complaints can do so on MPUC site. The four case #s are 2019-00282, 2019-00299, 2019-00324 and 2019-00335

Deke Sawyer

Jackman