Letter to the Editor: CMP must renounce tactics

Throughout the signature gathering process for the referendum to stop the CMP corridor, I occasionally heard accounts of volunteers who were harassed by a sharp dressed man while out collecting signatures at events. One young woman told me that she felt that she had been followed while delivering petitions to town offices for certification.

I didn’t want to believe that there was anything to these stories other than paranoia, but this week CMP tipped their hand, revealing that they had in fact hired a private investigator to dig up dirt on opponents of the project in an effort to discredit the hard work of hundreds of volunteers.

This is a shocking and frightening revelation, and to say our team is rattled is an understatement.

It is still unclear the lengths CMP went to during this investigation into private individuals, but we do know their male investigator spent an alarming amount of time stalking one young woman in particular.

That’s right, CMP paid a private investigator, with money the company makes from your electric bill, to stalk a young woman, and they apparently have no shame about it.

In fact, they used the findings of this sketchy stalking mission in a filing with the Secretary of State’s Office to attempt to cast shade on our momentous effort to give the voters of Maine a say on this project. But all they really did is show just how low they will stoop to make this $1 billion corridor a reality.

It’s difficult to read through their filing without being disturbed. The document reveals that CMP’s hired man tailed a young woman for four days, loitering outside of the building she was working from, spying on her through a window, stalking her online accounts, pulling her vehicle registration and even calling her employer. At one point, the lurking investigator followed her into the building.

And what did this PI find? The young woman carried a box and picked up paper. That’s it. That’s what CMP is building a case off of to throw out thousands of signatures, disenfranchising nearly 70,000 voters who signed petitions to bring this destructive project to a statewide vote.

And the filing only illustrated one example of the private investigator’s efforts, raising questions about how widespread the investigator’s activities were. CMP appears to be targeting their most active opponents, opening up questions about who else - volunteers, voters, lawmakers, legislators, or even reporters - may have been part of this sketchy spy operation.

When we started this effort last fall, I was warned that CMP would go to great lengths to see this project through, and that things would get personal and messy, but I never imagined anything like what has taken place. This is a horrifying new low in Maine politics. CMP has crossed a red line and Maine voters; legislators and regulators cannot stand for this type of intimidation.

For many corridor opponents, we are truly jarred by this news. We don't know how far CMP will go. Our families are involved, our friends are involved, and we have plenty of anecdotal evidence of volunteers around the state feeling as if they were followed or watched.

CMP's new CEO, David Flanagan, needs to renounce and put a stop to these tactics, as well as release all information - including the names of those targeted - that CMP has gathered through this outrageous intimidation campaign. Flanagan was brought in, according to CMP, to rehabilitate the company's worst-in-the-nation rating. You can't simultaneously stalk your customers and claim to be trying to fix a rotten corporate culture.

Regardless of where you stand on the referendum, CMP must not be allowed to get away with this unethical, creepy behavior. This is not politics as usual - it is harassment - plain and simple, and yet another in a long list of examples of why the people of Maine don't trust CMP.

Sandi Howard

Caratunk

Director, Say NO to NECEC